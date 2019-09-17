Comox base commemorates Battle of Britain at service

Event hosted by 888 Wing with help from 19 Wing Comox to honour Canada's role

Raymond Vincent Kretchmar portrays Sir Winston Churchill during the Battle of Britain commemorative service on Sunday at St, Michael’s and All Angels Chapel. The event was hoted by 888 Wing, with support from 19 Wing Comox. Photo by Mike Chouinard

To mark the 79th anniversary of the Battle of Britain, 888 Wing, with support from 19 Wing Comox, hosted a commemorative service on Sunday, Sept. 15.

Because of weather, the service was moved indoors to St. Michael’s and All Angels Chapel and featured readings from representatives of the base and local air cadets. The names of Canadian officers and airmen who lost their lives in the air battle were read during the service. Raymond Vincent Kretchmar even portrayed Sir Winston Churchill to deliver a speech.

The Battle of Britain was decisive in holding off the Nazis early in the Second World War, and the role of Canada’s effort in the battle was also highlighted during the ceremony as the country began producing fighter planes and training pilots.

mike.chouinard@comoxvalleyrecord.com