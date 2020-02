Work week starts off with temperatures around the freezing mark

Langley residents awoke to a blanket of light snow and the freezing point with the forecast calling for sun Monday and more snow expected this evening.

While emergency crews dealt with a rolled over pick up on the TransCanada Highway, there were few problems on local roads early Monday except for slowed traffic through the Fraser Valley.

Environment Canada says to expect snow mixed with rain Tuesday transitioning to rain Wednesday through Saturday.

– More to come