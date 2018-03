An afternoon blaze at Highway 1 and 232nd Street caused traffic detours.

A blaze in or near the historic Harnsworth Hall in Langley had traffic blocked along 232nd Street near the freeway Friday afternoon. (Scott Thompson photos/Special to the Langley Advance)

Langley Township fire crews had 232nd Street near the freeway blocked to deal with what appears to be a structure fire.

Police are asking people to avoid the area while they deal with the emergency.

Witnesses say it was possibly the historic Harnsworth Hall.

• Stay tuned for more