Community winter carnival held in Houston

The Dze L K’ant Friendship Centre hosted a community winter festival with help from the Houston Fire Department, Houston Link to Learning and BC Ambulance. The event was held on Feb 20 at the Jamie Baxter Park . The attendees got free hot chocolate and soup and had a fun day of sledding and other winter activities. The event was sponsored by Telkwa Coal. (Angelique Houlihan photos)
