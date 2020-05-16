Community updates: May 21, 2020

A photo from August 31, 2019 showing the smoke along the North Hirsch valley down to Kitimat. (Jules Jelev/Photo)

Cancellation of planned Canada Day celebrations

There won’t be any fireworks in Kitimat to celebrate Canada day this year.

Following federal and provincial directives, the District said they will be cancelling all planned 2020 Canada Day celebrations, including a concert and the annual Hill Climb race.

British Columbia’s provincial health officer Bonnie Henry previously announced in late April that large summer events would not be happening in 2020 as part of the Province’s measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Despite the cancellations the District said there is still hope for some celebrations, albeit perhaps slightly unconventional ones. “The District of Kitimat is working to develop modified Canada Day celebration activities that will ensure physical distancing and other COVID-19 safety practices can be adhered to.”

The Kitimat Northern Sentinel has reached out to the District for more information on what these modified celebrations could look like.

Hospital beach reopened

Hospital Beach has officially reopened, and just in time for the May long weekend.

On May 14 Rio Tinto announced it would be opening the popular summer gathering spot to residents after working closely with both the District of Kitimat and LNG Canada to make sure a safe opening was possible.

However the company is reminding individuals not to respect existing boundaries in place. “If members of the public proceed beyond the ‘Keep out- construction area’ signs, and onto the tidal water area, Hospital Beach will immediately be closed,” the company said in a post accompanying the news of the beach reopening. “Keeping out of the tidal area is for you, your family and the public’s safety.”

Beachgoers are being asked to take all precautions and follow all COVID-19 health authority guidelines, including exercising physical distancing at all times, while out enjoying the nicer weather.

Radley Park closed until at least June 1; Hirsch Creek Park preparing for vehicle access

The beach might be open, but Radley Park will remain closed until at least June 1.

The District of Kitimat made the announcement May 15. “Due to expansion and restoration work, Radley Park, including the public boat launch will remain closed to the public.” More updates will be provided to the public as they become available.

In other news, preparations are also being made to prepare Hirsch Creek Park for vehicle access by June 1. Currently the park is open to the public, including its trails, for day use only.

District asking residents to pitch in for fifth annual clean-up campaign

The District of Kitimat wants residents to know that just because they’re stuck at home, it doesn’t mean they can’t do their part in making their region beautiful.

For the fifth year in the row the District is holding its “Clean Up Kitimat Campaign”, which aims at encouraging residents to clean up their home, yard and place of business to help all residents enjoy an attractive community.

This year’s campaign runs from May 19-22. The District said it’s an excellent time for some “outdoor” spring cleaning such as removing fire hazards, returning reyclable material to the (now open and accepting cardboard and paper) depot and picking up after any animals that live on or frequently visit your property.

The campaign coincides with the District’s expanded garbage collection week, where residential garbage bag and can limits are waived for residents. Residents are reminded to bundle their garbage together properly otherwise it will not be accepted. For more information you can check the Garbage and Recycling page on www.kitimat.ca.

