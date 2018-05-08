Community unplugs and plays

Unplug and Play week wrapped up Sunday with a free Family Play Festival in Polson Park

A week full of fun helped Vernon get unplugged this week.

Unplug and Play week wrapped up Sunday with a Family Play Festival in Polson Park. The event had tons of fun in the park for kids of all ages, including the Free Family Fishing Weekend. See Free fishing at Polson Park catches on

Unplug and Play Week ran April 29-May 7 and was a community project of the North Okanagan Optimist Club, presented by Interior Savings.

