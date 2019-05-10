Community social development grants on the line at Kelowna city hall

Kelowna city will consider handing out $187,000 in community social development grants Monday. ( Capital News file)

This year 12 groups are in line to share $187,000 in grant funding

Twelve social agencies operating in the Kelowna could be in line for a total of $187,000 in grants from the city if council approves the distribution Monday.

City staff are recommending the agencies receive community social development grants this year, part of the city an ongoing support of local social agenciesand the work they do in the community. The program sees the city help groups with operational and project funding each year.

The is year, the following groups are being recommended for grant funding:

• Autism Okanagan ($7,500)

• Canadian Mental Health Association, Kelowna ($7,500)

• Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society ($12,000)

• Central Okanagan Nutrition Society $2,500)

• Freedom’s Door ($30,000)

• Hands in Service ($25,000)

• John Howard Society of the Central and South Okanagan ($22,000)

• Karis Support Society ($15,000)

• Kelowna and District SHARE Society ($3,000)

•Kelowna Price Society ($20,000)

• Now Canada ($36,000)

• Project Literacy ($6,500)

According to city staff, a total of 23 applications were made for funding this year and a total of $358,199 in grants was asked for.

“Applicants have all been notified of the decisions,” says the staff report going to city council Monday. “Unsuccessful applicants received feedback as to how the decision was reached and how they can improve their application for next time.”

Successful applicants must sign a letter of agreement outlining the terms and conditions of the grant and show proof of adequate liability insurance before any money will be released.

A final report is required within 90 days of the end of the grant term and must include is measurable performance targets were met, project statistics and supplementary data, a financial statement and all revenue and expenses related to the project and detailing how the grant funds were dispersed.