Community search organized for missing Cortes Island man

Volunteers are meeting at Mansons Hall to look for Miles Meester

Miles Meester of Cortes Island was last seen in the evening on Feb. 6, 2020 in Mansons Landing on Cortes Island. Anyone with information on his wheerabouts is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-285-3631. Help Find Miles Meester Photo/ Facebook

The search for a missing Cortes Island man continues.

Twenty-year-old Miles Meester was last seen in the evening of Feb. 6 in Mansons Landing on Cortes Island. He was wearing a plaid jacket and dark jeans. Meester is described as a five-foot-11, 150-pound Caucasian male with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

It’s “out of character” for Meester to be out of contact for so long, his friends and family said.

In a Feb. 9 press release, police said they “are very concerned for Miles’ health and well-being.”

On Sunday, search and rescue volunteers were assisting RCMP.

Campbell River Search and Rescue task manager Dylan Baker said it was another busy day with nearly 40 SAR volunteers from across Vancouver Island and Powell River helping with the search.

“We were able to cover off a huge amount of ground in the area where Miles was last seen,” said Baker. “Using a combination of ground search team members and specially trained search and rescue dogs, we were able to assist the police in trying to find Miles. Unfortunately he has not yet been located.”

Baker said Campbell River SAR would continue to assist the RCMP today with “some targeted search activities.”

They are thanking the Cortes Island community for their effort in supporting and helping in the search for Meester.

“We join them in hoping for his safe return home,” said Baker.

Today volunteers started planning an organized community search.

Those interested in helping with the search can head over to the Pioneer Room in Mansons Hall, where the community search command station is located.

Anyone with information about Meester is asked to contact RCMP at 250-285-3631.

RELATED: Police seek help in locating missing Cortes Island man

@marissatielmarissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.