Community remembers fallen mother, daughters

Close to 100 people attended a candlelight vigil for Clara Forman and her two daughters in Kelowna

  • Dec. 28, 2017 12:00 a.m.
  • News

More than 100 community members gathered to honour the life of the late Clara Forman and her two daughters, murdered before Christmas in Kelowna.

It was an emotional evening in the city as residents, friends and family of the victims, honoured Clara and her two daughters Karena and Yasenia.

Related: Man accused in triple murder appears in court

www.facebook.com

The Capital News was at the vigil and talked to those involved and we will have much more on this story in the coming days and months.

Please check back at this newspaper’s web site first thing tomorrow morning for a full story from the vigil.

—Video from Kathy Michaels

twitter.com

Previous story
Environment Canada warns that hazardous winter conditions are expected
Next story
Pedestrian sent to hospital with ‘critical’ injuries after being struck by Canada Post truck

Just Posted

Rudolph Abram Dyck

  • 17 hours ago

 

Veloso scores twice (again) as Kootenay Ice win 4-3 over Hitmen (again)

 

Mission Record: 2017 Year in Review – January to March

  • 1 day ago

 

Community remembers fallen mother, daughters

  • 1 day ago

 

Most Read