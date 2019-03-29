Community rallies while Hannah Day fights for her life

Funds quickly surpass goal to support Hannah Day's family in staying by her bedside

Hannah Day in B.C. Children’s Hospital. Hannah’s family is asking for community support to allow them to stay by her bedside in Vancouver. (Contributed)

As Hannah Day fights for her life at BC Children’s Hospital, the Victoria community rallies around her family to allow them to stay by her bedside.

A gofundme page set up Thursday, quickly surpassed its initial goal of $5,000 and currently sits at $17,370.

Hannah’s family reached out for community support after 9-year-old Hannah was airlifted to the BC Children’s Hospital Wednesday night following a scan in Victoria that revealed tumours in her brain. She had been experiencing severe headaches, vomiting and uncontrollable pain for nearly a week.

An update on the gofundme page Friday from Hannah’s mother, Brooke Ervin, presents a dark reality for the family.

“I do not have the best news everyone is hoping for. Hannah’s MRI and CAT scan showed she has multiple tumours in her brain as well as her spine,” said Ervin. “She’s currently unable to even sit up or open her eyes for long without vomiting and crying from extreme headaches.”

The medical team is working to find a safe way to biopsy one of the tumours, said Ervin.

This is the third cancer and the fifth relapse for Hannah.

She was first diagnosed with stage 4 rhabdomyosarcoma in 2012 at just three years old. Beating the aggressive cancer proved to be just the start of her battles. The chemotherapy used to fight that cancer, ended up inducing leukemia in 2014.

The gofundme campaign continues to accept donations to allow the family to “focus on taking [Hannah’s] pain away and not worrying about losing everything back home.”

