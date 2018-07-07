Community rallies to raise money for sick infant

Baby Jaxon Langdon is fighting to overcome serious health at BC Children’s Hospital. Members of the Salmon Arm community are rallying to help support his recovery. (Photo contributed)

Jaxon Langdon is less than a month old and is already fighting for his life.

Due to numerous health issues, the infant son of Kayla and Tyrell Langdon of Salmon Arm is receiving constant care in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of BC Children’s Hospital.

The family is in for the long haul; they have been told they will need to spend a minimum of six to eight weeks in Vancouver before Jaxon can be transfered to Kelowna.

To help with the Langdons’ financial burdens, an account has been set up at SASCU under the name “the family of Jaxon Langdon,” the account number is #1703081. Etransfers can also be sent to babyjaxon2018@gmail.com.

A fundraising barbecue to help the Langdons is being put on by the Salmon Arm Bulldogs Boxing Club and DeMille’s Farm Market on July 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Westgate Public Market. The merchants at the Westgate Public Market are putting together a gift basket valued at $500 which will be raffled at a July 13 fashion show event at the market.

A bottle drive to support the family is also in the works. Donations can be dropped off at Bill’s Bottle Depot between 1 and 4 p.m. on Monday, July 9.

