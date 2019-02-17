Community of Vavenby: weekly news update

By Robyn Rexin

The Valentine’s breakfast, organized by the Vavenby Trails and Recreation Society, was held at the community hall on Feb. 10 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. Approximately 40 people showed up to partake of the delicious scrambled eggs, pancakes, ham, and sausages.

There was coffee, tea, and juice to drink. Pay was by donation.

Cooks were Rita Vandenborre, Charlotte Cederholm, and Judy Tobin with helpers Linda King, Barb Pennell, Kerry Klingbeil, and Alison Weber.

The hall was beautifully decorated. All paper decorations had been made by the elementary students for a previous Valentine’s breakfast.

There was another skating party at the Vavenby outdoor rink on Feb. 3 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Organizer Kevin Sheffield had decided to cancel the party the night before due to the very cold temperatures, but the children insisted that it must go on. Approximately 10 – 12 children, who Sheffield labelled, “the die hards,” plus parents showed up. There were hot dogs and hot chocolate to help stay warm.

Like the last party it was a sunny, but cold day. This time, though, the wind broke out and snow started falling. At times it was like a blizzard. The skaters would be out on the ice for five to 10 minutes and then try to warm up in the shed. Still, despite the weather, everyone had a good time.

There is an important community meeting this Friday at the Vavenby Elementary School ( VES ) at 1:00 p.m. It is for all parents of young children who are or will be attending this school. Some members of the school board will be present to discuss the expansion of grades at VES. Come give your opinion.

Michelle Ward, director of corporate communications for Canfor has explained that the Vavenby mill will be closed from Feb. 11 – Mar. 22, a period of six weeks. This is due to log supply constraints, log costs, and current market conditions.

Ward said, “Canfor communications is working closely with the Vavenby employees to support them during this difficult time.”