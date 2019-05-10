Community of Vavenby weekly news update

Crib at the Vavenby Community Hall has come to an end until the fall

By Robyn Rexin

May 5 was a beautiful sunny day for the Vavenby Fire Hall Open House. A large crowd of approximately 50 people showed up to see the new equipment the hall had purchased through donations from the Interior Savings Cred Union ($7,000), CN Railroad ($4,000), Canfor Mill ($2,500), and Hugh and Shelley Graffunder ($2,500).

A 14 foot cargo trailer, two two-inch high pressure pumps, two shovels and Pulaski’s, a receiver and ball kit for the truck, two 1,000 gallon bladder tanks, also known as port-a-tanks, four forestry nozzles, five three-way fittings, a 450 foot 1 1/2 inch forestry hose, 10 WASP structure protection sprinkler heads, and five 3/4 inch sprinklers on stands with 7/32 inch nozzles were purchased.

The cargo trailer will be used for wildfires. It will hold the two bladder tanks, the two water pumps, 2,000 feet of hose, and 15 sprinklers. A couple of the sprinklers were turned on at the open house for the children to run through.

The firemen barbecued hot dogs and hamburgers. Three different salads, lots of desserts, juice, water, and coffee were also provided. The food was delicious and people paid by donation.

Construction of the extension of the hall to hold the new fire truck will begin on June 15.

The community meeting on May 1 was not well attended. Speakers were Planner TNRD Dan Wallace, TNRD director of development services Regina Sadilkova, and manager of planning Alex Krause.

Two main topics were covered. One was the whole Official Community Plan (OCP) and why it is needed. Wallace explained that the OCP is a long-range tool used to help guide communities into the future and to implement the zoning bylaw in a more responsible and appropriate fashion throughout the three Electoral Areas.

As an example, he said if the citizens of Vavenby wanted to see more areas set aside for new commercial needs then the OCP would designate an appropriate property or area for this type of land use. This will make it easier for future planners and the board to support an application to rezone at a later date.

Wallace also added that the zoning bylaw and OCP are very closely aligned and work together to help better plan communities or rural areas.

The other topic discussed at the meeting was the results of the community survey that had been mailed out a year ago. Main themes of the survey were the water system, declining population, rural lifestyles including the future importance of agriculture, recreational opportunities, highway maintenance, and the use and the need to consider the full economic spectrum moving ahead in the future.

May’s movie at the Vavenby Christian Church will be on May 15. The movie, Hidden Figures, is based on the true story of three African-American women working at NASA. Church doors open a 6:30 p.m. There are refreshments. Bring a friend and enjoy a free night out.

