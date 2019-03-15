Community of Vavenby: weekly news update

Fourteen children had a great time on the ice at the March 3 skating party

It was a beautiful day on March 3 for the skating party at the outdoor rink, however, it was cold enough to keep the ice hard. There were approximately 14 children having a great time on the ice that was in perfect condition due to having been flooded every night.

Everyone enjoyed the hot chocolate, water, chips, Tim Bits, and barbecued hot dogs, all of which had been donated. The parents present helped organizer Kevin Sheffield with the food.

The Fiber Arts Group is held on Wednesdays at the community hall from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is a community drop-in event and everyone is welcome. People bring their own materials to work on their crafts such as needle point, crocheting, sewing, quilting, knitting, etc.

Help and encouragement from the others present are given. Coffee or tea is always on the go and everything is free. More people are wanted.

For more information phone Dorothy Shulte at 250-676-9270.