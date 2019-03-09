Community of Vavenby: weekly news update

Skating parties in Vavenby now take place every Sunday at noon

The second annual Vavenby Elementary School Spring Fling Spaghetti Dinner and Silent Auction will be held on April 5; tickets are $5 per person or $20 for a family of four or more.

This is a fundraiser for the school put on by the Parents Advisory Committee (PAC). The PAC is currently looking for donations for the silent auction.

Anyone wishing to donate something for this event please phone Christina Fillion at 250-674-8133 or email her at christinasharley@hotmail.com.

It was another sunny, but this time warm, day for the skating party at the Vavenby outdoor rink on Feb. 24. Approximately eight children plus parents and helpers showed up to take part in the fun.

Organizer Kevin Sheffield plans on holding a party every Sunday starting at noon as long as the ice holds and as long as he has helpers. There will be free barbecued hot dogs, hot chocolate, and chips.

It was Pink Shirt Day at the school on Feb. 27. All the students were wearing pink or a shade of it. They explained that this day stands for antibullying because a long time ago a boy got bullied for wearing a pink shirt.

When asked what bullying is they said that it makes you feel bad, it’s when people hit you, say mean things, laugh at you, push, etc.

Most all the children put up their hands to say that they had been bullied. They also explained that everybody can be a bully, but you have a choice.

The classroom’s salmon are growing and being fed now. The students have given them names.

The next movie night at the Vavenby Christian Church is on March 20 beginning at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and there will be refreshments.

Everything is free. The movie is Dreamer and is based on a true story.