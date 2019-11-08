Community of Vavenby weekly news update

Last week was filled with Halloween fun. It started at the Vavenby School’s Strong Start on Oct. 29. The children arrived in costume and some of the adults did too. A princess, unicorn, fireman, fire dog, and Elmo were present.

The morning started with playtime. At the table, the children could use the coloured play dough to make the shape of pumpkins to put on a paper tree outline, to put a face on a paper pumpkin, and put legs and a face on a spider shape.

The craft for the day was making mummies. Pieces of black construction paper with the outline of the mummy on it were handed out. The children broke off small pieces of masking tape to stick on the shape. When the mummy was covered it was cut out and then googlie eyes were glued on. Mom’s help was greatly needed in breaking the tape and in cutting.

On Halloween day the elementary students also arrived wearing costumes. During lunchtime they watched Hallowe’en movies. Fresh vegetables and treats donated by the teachers were handed out. Students were also given cupcakes donated by one of the parents.

After lunch, everyone went to the gym for more fun. There were nine different stations the children could go to. Parents had been invited to come and help out.

One of the stations was face painting. Then there were the spider races where two students put their little spider at the end of the table and, through straws, blew them to the opposite end. Whoever got their bug off the table first was the winner.

A third station was tossing bean bags into hula hoops and another was climbing the wooden ladder and jumping off onto the mats.

A fifth place to go to was the cup pyramid. Students stood at the line and threw the small ball to try and knock the pyramid over. The younger children used a bigger ball.

There was a pin the arm on the skeleton. The child twirled around five times and then tried to walk to the skeleton and pin its arm back on. Another station was throwing the eyeball into one of the cups at the other end of the table. There was also a place where a child kicked the soccer ball at the mats. If the ball went into the net he earned a point. If he hit the hanging ghost he received two points.

The ninth station many students went to more than once. The child, with his hands behind his back, was trying to get the Tim Bit off of the fishing line. The pole was held by an adult who kept the line moving. The bigger students were kneeling to make it harder.

The students were having a lot of fun. At the end of the day, there was a very loud “Thank You” from the children to all the parents who had come out to help. Then the helpers were wrapped up in toilet paper to make mummies out of them.

There was a clear rosy pink sky for Halloween night and the temperature was not too cold for all those rushing around town. This year most homes had an abundance of ghouls, vampires, witches, and princesses arrive at their door for treats.

The party at the community hall, supported by the Vavenby Trails and Recreation Society, was extremely well attended. The doors opened at 6 p.m. The hot dogs, hot chocolate, and coffee were ready shortly after. Sandy Rusel, Alison Weber, and Linda King worked in the kitchen.

Costume judging began at 6:45 p.m. and was done in age groups. Judges were Sandra Graffunder and Marion Hall. The three top costumes received the same prize suitable for their age group as there was no first, second, or third place. Everyone in costume received a glove filled with goodies.

Winners for the age groups were:

0 – 3: Hunter Graffunder, Amelia Dunn, Brooklyn Ruttan, and Aneira Mikkelsen

4 – 6: Emily Fontaine, Esme Cameron, and Maya

7 – 10: Logan Klingbeil – Tutt, Kelsey Rexin, and Isabell Stein

11 – 15: Kylie Prince, Anthony Libby, and Mercy Flegel

Adults: Cheryl Flegel, Dawn Anderson, Dr. Rick, and Denise

The fireworks, set off by the volunteer firefighters, began at 7:30 p.m. Most people stood around the bonfire to watch. As it was a clear night this year the fireworks were visible.

Simpcw First Nation representatives arrived at the school on Oct. 29. They brought the salmon roe from the Dutch Lake hatchery for the school to raise. This is a project the students enjoy and are very conscientious in producing a high number of fry.

