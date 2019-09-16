Vavenby Elementary School has two teachers this year as the number of students has increased to 24. Pictured are new teacher, Noah Woods, and teacher Adam Forsyth. Photo submitted

School has started and Vavenby Elementary School has two teachers this year as the number of students has increased to 24. The school has gone up to Grade 5 which has helped. The Grade 1 and 2 students are glad to be back to school and the Kindergarten children are happy to be here.

This is new teacher Noah Woods’ first year teaching. He grew up in Kamloops. After completing his practicums he applied to Merritt, Salmon Arm, and to District 73 ( Kamloops / North Thompson ). He was accepted into the first two districts but didn’t get the job at Vavenby until the first teacher who was accepted backed out.

Woods has moved to Clearwater. He really likes the Vavenby area and finds the kids really good. He says that the Parents’ Advisory Committee (PAC) has been amazing and very welcoming. Woods is looking forward to the time he has here.

The PAC would like to give a thank you to Telus Communications for its donation of backpacks full of school supplies for all the children.

The PAC is also extremely thankful to Valley Strong and its donation of $1,600. The group Valley Strong has felt that Sept. 5 was a great night. That night, in less than one hour (18 min. to be exact!) the group raised $1,600 (and counting) for the Vavenby PAC to help their efforts in raising funds to build a playground.

https://www.clearwatertimes.com/news/community-of-vavenby-weekly-news-update-10/

The group says, “This is a story of a great little school. Vavenby School has always been a force to be reckoned with. For a short while the numbers dipped, but thanks to a dedicated community, passionate parents, and an engaged PAC, Vavenby now has 24 students and two teachers. This may not seem like a big deal but it is. And this is only the beginning. The goal of the parents and the community is to see a new playground at the school and the $1,600 will certainly help the dream become a reality. It was a pleasure to be with a group of people tonight who collectively made a difference!

If you love this story and would like to give your financial support please contact Shelley Sim at shelleysim@telus.net or Lynne Frizzle at 250-674-8185.

PAC member Kerry Klingbeil said that she is super excited about getting this donation and so thankful to bring their dreams of a new park that much closer. The parents have been fundraising for two years now. This will help them get closer but they still need more money and will continue to work hard for their goal.

The PAC will be sending a video to BCAA, hoping that the Vavenby Elementary School will be picked. Each year BCAA donates $10,000 to a school.

Klingbeil did not know of the existence of Super Strong but she does know Shirley Sim. Klingbeil said, “I am super grateful for all of Sim’s help getting us on the right path of making our school larger and more amazing. To Valley Strong I say thank you so much and please let us know more about your group so we can let people know how to join and contribute.”

Beware the Toilet! It will be arriving by Oct. 1 and has multiplied to two. Lloyd Road and the trailer parks, be careful as last year’s toilet never got to your homes. The toilets will have suggested donations on how to get rid of them.

newsroom@clearwatertimes.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter