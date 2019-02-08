Community of Vavenby: news update

By Robyn Rexin

There was a tea party at Wendy Pollard’s house, hosted by her daughter Laurie Pollard-Watson, on Jan. 29. A lot of women came to the party to visit with Wendy and to sample the different teas and cold drinks that Laurie had available.

She is selling teas, dips, essential oils, etc. for a Canadian based company.

That same day the elementary students walked to the outdoor rink to go skating. Like the day of the skating party it was a sunny but cold day, ideal to be at the rink

People must remember to clean the ice off after skating. The shovels are hanging on the side of the shed. Also more volunteers are needed to clean the rink when we do get snow.

The children celebrated the Chinese New Year on Feb. 1. They did the dragon dance in the morning. At lunch they enjoyed a hot meal of various Chinese dishes including spring rolls, chow mein, dumplings, and fried rice all made by teacher Mr. A. Forsyth and his wife. Mrs. V. Bellows made sticky rice.

Everything was devoured.

There were different sauces, fortune cookies, milk cups, green tea, and homemade chocolate chip cookies. The students get milk cups for their Friday hot lunches once a month.

There is an important community meeting at the school on Feb. 15 at 1:00 p.m. It is for all parents who have elementary age children and children who will be attending this school some time in the future. Some members of the School Board will be present to discuss the expansion of grades.

The parents’ advisory’s goal is to reopen from Kindergarten – Grade 7 again. Please attend to give your opinion.