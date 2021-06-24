Community mourns sudden death of Colwood fire chief

Flags at fire halls across the West Shore are at half-mast after the sudden death of Colwood Fire Chief John Cassidy.

Members of the department, along with B.C. Ambulance Services personnel responded to a medical emergency call and provided care for the chief, who died later in hospital on Wednesday, June 23.

Remembered as a respected leader, trusted colleague, husband, father and friend who could always be counted on, his mark on the community will not be forgotten.

“This is a tremendous loss for our community. We are so deeply saddened by John’s passing,” said Colwood Mayor Rob Martin in a statement. “We hold John’s family in our thoughts as we come together as a community to support the close-knit team of staff and volunteer firefighters he led and the many, many people who will feel this loss deeply.”

Martin joined Colwood firefighters, along with chiefs from other West Shore departments, to support each other on Wednesday evening. Thanks to mutual aid agreements, which Cassidy had a hand in strengthening, View Royal and Langford covered Colwood’s fire rescue services, allowing space to process the shock and grief.

“Chief Cassidy was held in the highest regard by the staff and volunteers of the Colwood Fire Department, the firefighting community throughout the province and all who had the honour of knowing him,” said Acting Fire Chief Greg Chow. “As we grieve together and support each other through this loss, we know that Chief Cassidy would want us to focus on continuing to provide exceptional fire rescue services to the community he was dedicated to serving. That is how we can best honour his memory at this difficult time.”

With 22 years of dedicated service, Cassidy’s contributions to the health and safety of the community are unmeasurable.

Along with the fire departments, flags at city hall and the West Shore RCMP detachment are at half-mast in Cassidy’s honour.

Plans for a memorial service will be released at a later date.

ALSO READ: West Shore’s finest continue to serve and protect

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Goldstream News Gazette