Community mourns Revelstoke snowmobiler death

Alexandre Labonté went missing while sledding near Revelstoke last week. He was found dead the following morning by local search and rescue.

Labonté was sledding on Mount MacPherson, which overlooks the City of Revelstoke. He was reported missing in the afternoon of Feb. 12.

The Revelstoke Search and Rescue searched until midnight and resumed the next morning with assistance from each the Salmon Arm and Golden Search and Rescue.

Labonté was an avid sledder and mountain biker.

Labonté’s Facebook has many posts from friends and family.

“Alex was the only friend I could persuade to come biking with me in torrential rain and take a lake dip on a cold November morning, just because it was my birthday and that’s what I wanted to do,” writes Ruby Morrissey.

“I will miss you, your good mood and your contagious smile, our getaway in the wild, you were my best guide to hike…Ride in peace,” writes Ugslasho LM.

The B.C. Coroners Service said they are investigating the circumstances surrounding Labonté’s “sudden death,” trying to determine the how, where, when and by what means he came to his unexpected demise.

Revelstoke Review