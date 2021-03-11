Community members named to Eagle Mountain school naming committee

The naming committee for the new Eagle Mountain elementary school must submit their top three naming choices to the board of education by June 4. (File photo)

Four community members have been named to the facilities naming committee for the new elementary school on Eagle Mountain.

The Abbotsford board of education revealed the selections at the most recent board meeting on Tuesday (March 9).

The announced community members are: Chris Silver, Tim Folster, Jas Sidhu and Lexi Graugaard.

Silver is an elected councillor for the Sumas First Nation and is involved with Indigenous education programs. He is a former student in the Abbotsford school district and was first elected as councillor in 2019. His lead portfolio with the SFN is child and family services, education, health and social development.

Folster is an Eagle Mountain resident and a parent of two children in the Abbotsford school district. He is also an alumnus of University of the Fraser Valley and the University of British Columbia.

Sidhu is also a resident of Eagle Mountain, and Graugaard is a Grade 12 student at Yale Secondary. Graugaard is involved in the Yale leadership program and has been accepted into UBC Okanagan in the fall.

The four people were chosen based on the criteria that there be one representative from Sema:th First Nation, two residents from the Eagle Mountain community association and one secondary student living in the catchment.

These four people will now form the committee along with two trustees, the school principal and the district’s communications manager.

The committee will submit a report to the board by June 4. The final report will include a maximum of three options, in order of preference, for consideration by the board.

