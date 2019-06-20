Community members invited to take part in National Indigenous Peoples Day

Cindy Wilgosh, executive director of the North Thompson Aboriginal Cultural Centre Society, and Cpl. Labossiere of the Clearwater RCMP, stand on the Red River Cart at last years’ National Indigenous Peoples Day event. Photo submitted

On June 21, Canadians from all walks of life are invited to participate in the many National Indigenous Peoples Day events that will be taking place from coast to coast to coast.

This is a special day to celebrate the unique heritage, diverse cultures and outstanding achievements of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples in Canada.

It takes place on this particular day because it coincides with the summer solstice, the longest day of the year, according to Aboriginal Affairs and Northern Development Canada.

“National Aboriginal Day is a day to remember our past leaders — their hard work and their legacy for self-determination left to us to carry on,” Harry Nice Jr. of the Gitwinksihlkw Nisga’a Village Government said in a statement.

The day was established after the National Indian Brotherhood, a precursor to the Assembly of First Nations (AFN), mounted a campaign to have the date recognized as National Aboriginal Solidarity Day in 1982.

Quebec’s legislature recognized June 21 as a day to celebrate indigenous culture in 1991.

Five years later, the Sacred Assembly, a national meeting of indigenous and non-indigenous people, called for a national day to recognize aboriginal contributions to Canada.

June 21 was officially declared National Aboriginal Day by Governor-General Romeo LeBlanc in 1996.

Here in Clearwater the Aboriginal Cultural Centre, we are excited to be hosting National Aboriginal Day, which will be held at the Dutch Lake Community Centre.

Festivities will begin at 11 a.m. with activities all day long; there will be music, jigging, Metis entertainment, displays, crafts for the family, vendors selling their crafts, and much more.

At approximately 5 p.m. there will be dinner provided, everyone is invited, of course there this no charge for the day’s event and dinner, but donations are always welcome to be used for the event expenses and for future family events.

This family event is open to everyone in the North Thompson Valley and we encourage families to come and have fun while, sharing in the Indigenous Culture.

National Aboriginal Day on June 21 kick starts Celebrate Canada!, an 11 day celebration that also includes Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day (June 24), Canadian Multiculturalism Day (June 27) and concludes with Canada Day (July 1 Bear Festival at the Wells Gray Information Centre).

Looking forward to seeing all of you at National Indigenous Day!

Yours In Community Spirit,

Cindy Wilgosh

