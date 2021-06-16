Community Market 2021 begins in Burns Lake

Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce's community market, which has received the official farmer's market designation this year, held its first market last Friday. Kr Designs, FiftyFourthNorth Supply, Ann Martens Baking, Shirley Barkman Baking, the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako, Burns Lake Chamber, Glen Dyck Vegetables, Bald Hill Nursery and The Table Guy particpated in the first market. The market will be held every Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. until the end of August. This year, the chamber will also be hosting a Canada Day market on Thursday, July 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)