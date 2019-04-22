Community mailboxes vandalized at Louis Creek

Louis Creek community mailbox holders were shocked last week when they arrived to check for mail, but instead found the mail boxes had been vandalized and a letter posted on the boxes informing all customers to temporarily pick up their mail at the Barriere Post Office.Jill Hayward photo:

Louis Creek community mailbox holders were shocked last week when they arrived to check for mail, but instead found the mailboxes had been vandalized and a letter posted on the boxes informing all customers to temporarily pick up their mail at the Barriere Post Office.

Canada Post says the vandalizing appears to have happened overnight sometime from April 12 to 13, and that as soon as it was discovered by a member of the public it was reported to Barriere RCMP.

A local resident said it looked like three of the compartments had the doors pried open, one being the parcel drop.

“When these type of unfortunate incidents occur we ask that any customers who believe that they have not received a specific piece of mail contact the sender,” says Canada Post representative Phil Legault, “Customers who have not received an expected parcel should first inform the sender to initiate a claim, then contact Canada Post Customer Service at 1-800-267-1177. For any concerns regarding identity theft, we recommend contacting the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.”

He also noted that maintenance is already underway, and new community mailboxes will replace the existing ones at the same location.

“We take these matters very seriously,” said Legault, “We appreciate our customers patience through this process.”

Legault provided the following tips for residents using community mailboxes to help secure their mail and protect their identity:

• Collect your mail daily,

• If you’ll be away, use Canada Post’s Hold Mail Service to suspend delivery until you return,

• When you move, file a change of address with Canada Post and advise your banks and other companies.

If you have any information regarding the vandalizing of the mailboxes please contact Barriere RCMP st 250-672-9918 or CrimeStoppers at: 1-800-222-8477.