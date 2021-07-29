Community jumps into action to help Hazel Street fire victims of Chilliwack

'It's important to get the information out there so people don't get scammed,' says Chilliwack resident

A 50-unit apartment building sustained major damage and one person died in an overnight fire on Hazel Street in Chilliwack. (Eric J. Welsh/ Chilliwack Progress)

A community response for fire victims of Hazelwood Manor is being put together, said Chilliwack resident Trisha Mercer.

Flames tore through the building in the early hours of July 29, and a result, residents won’t be allowed to return to their apartments in the heavily-damaged complex for the foreseeable future.

“It’s important to get the information out there so people don’t get scammed and knowing the appropriate places to offer assistance and support is crucial,” said Mercer, who is a community volunteer.

She and some community leaders have been sorting out where the Hazel residents can go to get help.

For food, clothing, temporary shelter, and counselling, residents can register with Emergency Social Services in the Neighbourhood Learning Centre at Chilliwack Secondary.

“Ann Davis Transition Society on Young Road is going to collect household items and clothing and offering all outreach services,” Mercer said. They can also accept cash and gift cards for the fire victims.

A Cultural Welcoming Centre is open at 44962 Skway Road, established at first by Stólō communities and families for wildfire victims now they are helping Hazel Street residents. They are handing out essential items such as toiletries, kids items, and food support, and they are in need of gently used totes and reusable bags, but not cash or card donations.

Griffin Security personnel are accepting cash and cards to provide services for the fire victims as well.

