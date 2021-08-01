Community invited to Lanterns for Peace ceremony in Nanaimo

Lanterns are carried toward the lagoon at Maffeo Sutton Park during the Lanterns for Peace ceremony in 2019. (News Bulletin file photo)

Nanaimo community members are invited to get together and express their wishes for peace at a ceremony this week.

The Nanaimo branch of the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom is holding its annual Lanterns for Peace ceremony on Aug. 6 at Sway’ A’ Lana Lagoon at Maffeo Sutton Park.

Peace songs will begin at 8:30 p.m., with speeches from elected officials and more music at 9 p.m. At dusk, dozens of lanterns will be floated on the lagoon.

“Please come and bring friends to this important and beautiful ceremony commemorating the first use of a nuclear bomb which devastated the city of Hiroshima in 1945 and affirming our need to work for peace,” noted an event press release.

READ ALSO: Lanterns floated on the lagoon in Nanaimo along with hope for peace

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Nanaimo News Bulletin