Community invited to Lanterns for Peace ceremony in Nanaimo

Nanaimo community members are invited to get together and express their wishes for peace at a ceremony this week.
The Nanaimo branch of the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom is holding its annual Lanterns for Peace ceremony on Aug. 6 at Sway’ A’ Lana Lagoon at Maffeo Sutton Park.
Peace songs will begin at 8:30 p.m., with speeches from elected officials and more music at 9 p.m. At dusk, dozens of lanterns will be floated on the lagoon.
“Please come and bring friends to this important and beautiful ceremony commemorating the first use of a nuclear bomb which devastated the city of Hiroshima in 1945 and affirming our need to work for peace,” noted an event press release.
