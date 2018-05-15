Community invited to attend Williams Lake and Area Wildfire Information Expo

Join neighbours, colleagues and friends and share a meal at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex on Wednesday, May 30 for the Wildfire Information Expo and Free Family BBQ. (Gaeil Farrar photo)

Join neighbours, colleagues and friends and share a meal at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex on Wednesday, May 30 for the Wildfire Information Expo and Free Family BBQ.

The City of Williams Lake, Cariboo Regional District and the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development cordially invite all residents to attend a Wildfire Information Expo at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex on Wednesday, May 30. A number of informational talks will be offered throughout the day from 10 am – 6 pm in the Gibraltar Room, as well as an Information Expo and Children’s Activities from 3 pm – 7 pm, a Community Thank You and Keynote Address from 7 pm – 8 pm, and a free community BBQ from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

The Wildfire Information Expo is an opportunity to celebrate our community spirit as we continue to support each other as we enter into another hot summer. This is a great opportunity for people to learn how to be prepared for future events such as wildfires and floods, and talk about ways to reduce the stress and anxiety that may be building with the wildfire season approaching.

This is an important opportunity for our community members to speak directly with subject experts about recovery efforts that are underway in response to last year’s wildfires and preparations for this coming wildfire season, including staff from the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development. Topics will include:

• Fuel reduction and management plans in and near communities

• Reducing potential impacts of wildfire on your home and property

• Post-wildfire rehabilitation process (timber salvage, reforestation, range recovery, wildlife and ecosystem management)

• Potential post-wildfire hazards on the landscape

• Wildlife management after a wildfire

• Economic support available to landowners and businesses

• Emergency evacuation process

In addition, representatives from the BC Wildfire Service, Compliance and Enforcement Branch, BC Parks, Recreation Sites and Trails BC, and Forest Enhancement Society BC will also be available to provide further information and answer any questions.

There will also be a number of agencies in attendance with a focus on recovery and planning, including mental health and well-being, sensitivity and proactive preparedness, including:

• Axis Family Resources

• Big Brothers and Sisters

• Canadian Mental Health Association

• Canadian Red Cross

• Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association

• Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy

• Cariboo Friendship Society

• Cariboo Regional District

• Churches of Williams Lake

• City of Williams Lake

• Community Forests

• Community Futures Business Ambassadors

• Emergency Management BC

• Emergency Services Support

• Fraser Basin Council

• Interior Health MH and Substance Abuse

• Ministerial Association of Williams Lake

• Ministry of Children and Family Development

• Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure

• Retirement Concepts

• RCMP Victim Services

• Salvation Army

• School District #27

• SPCA Williams Lake

• Success by Six

• United Way

• Williams Lake Indian Band

• WorkBC Horton Ventures

This collaborative event is co-hosted by the City of Williams Lake, Cariboo Regional District and the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.

There will be activities for children so that parents can take advantage of the opportunity to speak directly with the agencies in attendance. Additionally, a number of informational talks will be offered throughout the day in the Gibraltar Room. Times and topics will be published in upcoming editions of the Williams Lake Tribune and on the City’s website at www.williamslake.ca.