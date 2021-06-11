Community input sought on the future of Chilliwack parks and recreation

Feedback from public sought as master plan for Chilliwack parks, rec and culture starts this summer

Mapping out a master plan for City of Chilliwack’s parks, recreation and culture is in the works.

The first round of community feedback is being sought on the Parks, Recreation and Culture Master Plan for 2024-2033.

Engagement in the coming weeks will take the form of public opinion surveys online, or by phone, stakeholder interviews, and workshops.

“Whether you like to swim, skate, catch a show at the Cultural Centre, or throw a ball around, recreation and culture are important to everyone’s wellbeing,” said Mayor Ken Popove.

They’re hoping to hear from a wide swath of the community about how the city should deliver these services in the years to come.

The master plan “is a guide for the City to deliver parks, recreation, and culture services that meet the growing community’s needs from 2024-2033,” according to the city news release June 11.

It will inventory existing services; compare service against community needs; establish the community vision for parks, recreation and culture; and outline an implementation plan for improving facilities and services to increase participation and community satisfaction.

There will be two rounds of community engagement. First, community feedback is being sought in June and July through an online survey, phone survey, and through targeted stakeholder interviews and workshops.

A first draft of plan will be completed, and then shared for more public input before the final draft is presented to council in the fall.

For more information, or to share your feedback, visit engagechilliwack.com/recreation.

