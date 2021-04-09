Community info sessions coming to talk about supportive housing plan in Chilliwack

BC Housing sessions April 13 and 15 for Chilliwack citizens to hear details of Rowat proposal

Proposed location at Trethewey and Rowat in Chilliwack for 50-unit supportive housing project with 40 homeless shelter beds. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)

The new supportive housing/shelter project for the homeless proposed for Rowat Avenue in Chilliwack is the subject of two online “engagement” sessions set for April 13 and April 15.

They dovetail with the huge interested generated about the future of homeless facilities after an uproar over the downtown location of The Portal shelter was discussed recently at city hall.

“These facilitated sessions will begin with a presentation to share information on the proposed project, followed by a question-and-answer period,” according to event organizers with BC Housing.

Registration is required for the online sessions 6:30 to 8 p.m. on April 13, and from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on April 15, to find out more about the supportive housing/shelter hybrid.

BC Housing and Phoenix Drug and Alcohol Recovery and Education Society have partnered to provide almost 50 supportive homes and a 40-bed shelter at the proposed site of Rowat and Trethewey.

“This chosen location is ideal for the shelter and supportive housing as it close to public transportation, clinics, grocery stores and other services.”

The proposed supportive homes would be studio apartments, with a bathroom and kitchen.

The housing will come with wrap-around support for residents coming off the streets including tenant support workers, life skills training, employment assistance, connection and referral to community services and support groups.

Residents can get counselling, as well as health, mental health and addiction services through Fraser Health.

The shelter part of the facility would replace the temporary Portal shelter at 46293 Yale Road.

The permit for The Portal expires in late April, and city council voted April 6 to give the relocation effort another three months until July 2021, rather than 18 months, but the new facility will not be built by then. Council also voted to approve beefed-up security around the shelter in the interim.

