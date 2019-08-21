Built at some point in the 1950s, the Community Hall is approaching the end of its useful life despite the renovations that took place over the years. (Submitted photos)

Community Hall replacement on track: district

Concept plan expected to be completed by the end of the year

  • Aug. 21, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Plans to replace Houston’s aging community hall are still on track, according to the district.

A concept plan and an updated cost estimate for the replacement are expected to be completed by the end of the year, said Gerald Pinchbeck, the district’s chief administrative officer.

However, the replacement is reliant on being able to tap into a grant that would cover 73 per cent of the replacement costs, which have been estimated to cost about $4.9 million, said Pinchbeck.

If the district is successful in its application, Pinchbeck said the project’s architectural design will proceed in mid to late 2020, and construction is expected to begin in the summer of 2021.

The district’s portion of the costs will be covered through an allocation of over $1 million in Northern Capital and Planning Grant revenues and $330,000 in recreation capital reserve funds for a net contribution of over $1.3 million, said Pinchbeck.

Built at some point in the 1950s, the Community Hall is approaching the end of its useful life despite the renovations that took place over the years. More work is now needed, including replacing the roof within the next five years.

In addition, the hall’s lower level and associated rooms are not available for rent since they lack access for people with mobility challenges.

According to a study prepared for the district in 2017, the facility has a maximum 15 years left under the best circumstances.

In April, district council approved the investment of $40,000 for the concept plan.

Although funding for the concept plan was originally expected to be sourced from deferred Gas Tax revenues, they could not be used to support this project, said Pinchbeck. Therefore council authorized a swap of funding source, using Northern Capital and Planning Grant dollars instead.

To pay for the largest portion of the replacement costs, the district is planning to apply for the next intake of the Community, Culture, and Recreation funding stream, which supports cost-sharing of infrastructure projects in communities across the province. It’s still unclear when the next intake begins.

– With files from Rod Link

Previous story
PHOTOS: Bradley McPherson still makes his mark, eight years later
Next story
Hearings begin as Vancouver Island mom fights for allegedly abducted daughter

Just Posted

Most Read

  • TNRD dealing with people using RVs as houses

    More people are parking recreational vehicles on rural property in the TNRD and calling it a home

  • Community Hall replacement on track: district

    Concept plan expected to be completed by the end of the year

  • Pet owners to get more spay/neuter services

    The Lakes Animal Friendship Society (LAFS) has partnered with the Paws for Hope Animal Foundation to deliver year-round spaying and neutering for low-income families.

  • Weather conditions and golf

    This week's article is how to deal with different weather conditions. Unfortunately we are challenged often to play the game in not so ideal conditions. Especially when in the later part of the golf season. Cool, wet and windy conditions can raise havoc with ball flight and thus your score. The best advice I can give you is not to change your swing when confronted with adverse conditions. You have a unique swing. Your own. Keep it no matter what. When weather raises havoc such as wind, rain and cool temperatures most players adjust there swing (in most cases not consciously). For example when confronted with a head wind they speed up there swing. When confronted with a down wind they also speed up their swing trying to take advantage of the wind hoping for a few more yards. When adjusting your swing from the norm we most often will miss hit shots adding strokes to our score. The exact opposite of what we are trying to do.

  • New bed new look

    Steelhead Park flower bed replacement work has now been completed, although there won't be any flowers blooming this year it looks great. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

  • Climbing the Premiers 60 years later

    Carmen Smith and friends revisit the Premier Range on Aug. 9, 2019

  • 4-H club to raise money for Houston teen

    The Houston teen is fighting bone cancer