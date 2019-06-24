Community groups collaborate to build a footbridge at a Vanderhoof wetland

A wheelchair accessible bridge is being built at the wetland in Vanderhoof on Hwy 16. This project is a collaboration between Ducks Unlimited, the Vanderhoof Fish and Game club, Men's shed and BC Wildfire firefighters.

The footbridge is being built over the body of water at the Wetland in Vanderhoof. (Aman Parhar photo)

A wheelchair accessible bridge is being built at the wetland in Vanderhoof on Hwy 16. This project is a collaboration between Ducks Unlimited, the Vanderhoof Fish and Game club, Men’s shed and BC Wildfire firefighters.

The wetland is owned by Ducks Unlimited on behalf of the Fish and Game club and have leased the land for a minimal amount to the District of Vanderhoof.

“We are trying to create opportunity for tourism, photography and more importantly for school students to become involved in what’s here in terms of wetland value, what fits in the ecosystem and more. We are also working with the agricultural community to show that grazing can happen on a wetland,” said Wayne Salewski from the Fish and Game Club. Salewski has been a strong advocate in the community for environmental conservation in different forms.

He said many ducks need grazed land in order to successfully feed and nest. For instance a pin tail requires to nest not only on the water edge but on tufts of grass on the field, Salewski said, adding once eggs hatch they migrate to the water.

“We have had ducks, geese, foxes, deer, coyotes. So we are hoping this will definitely create some more educational outreach,” he said.

The wetland is on approximately 90 acres of land with different streams of water and ponds through the property.

The footbridge is becing provided by M4 contracting and is being built by the Men’s shed who were also getting help from BC Wildfire firefighters who just came inf rom Nelson, Salewski said.

“For the firefighters this was a great opportunity for community outreach before they are sent out on other fire calls. The got to do some low impact work here,” he added.