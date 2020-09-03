Community Food Drive On Wheels will replace Barriere’s Toy Run for 2020

District of Barriere Councillor Al Fortin stopped by the Star/Journal office last week to let us know that because of social distancing restrictions due to COVID-19 there will not be a Thunder Alley Stompin' Toy Run this year in Barriere.

The annual Barriere food drive event was started by the vision of a young boy and his little red wagon. Nicky Grummet wanted to help the less fortunate families in his community, and in doing so filled his wagon with donations from community members and delivered them to the Food Bank. Unfortunately, Nicky’s life was taken from an unfortunate motorbike accident, but his legacy has annually been carried on by the Thunder Alley Toy Run, and in 2020 it will be carried on by the Community Food Drive On Wheels. Pictured is the custom made plaque that marks the memorial site for Nicky Grummet at the Barriere Food Bank. (Star/Journal photo)

District of Barriere Councillor Al Fortin stopped by the Star/Journal office last week to let us know that because of social distancing restrictions due to COVID-19 there will not be a Thunder Alley Stompin’ Toy Run this year in Barriere.

“We just can’t bring all those people into the community and still maintain the social distancing requirements,” said Fortin, “But we still want to do something to help the Barriere Food Bank as we know the Toy Run has annually been their biggest fundraiser. We don’t want to let them down.”

Fortin says plans are already underway to host a ‘Community Food Drive On Wheels’.

‘This will be held on Sept. 12, the Saturday after the Fall Fair Drive Thru, and before everyone takes their plates off,” said Fortin, “We want to keep the event local, and we want to keep it low key so we can stay at 50 bikes.”

Participants are asked to meet at 12 noon, on Saturday, Sept. 12, at the Barriere Food Bank next to the Memorial. The run will move out at 12:30 p.m. and should be wrapped up by 3 p.m.

“We want to hit every street in Barriere,” said Fortin, “And we are requesting NO TOYS, as our Food Bank has plenty of those. Right now what they need is food or money, so they can purchase what is required to help community members ride out these tough times.”

He notes Barriere AG Foods will have gift certificates available if people would prefer to purchase those for the Food Bank, the Food Bank will then put the gift certificates into Christmas hampers.

“Anyone who purchase a gift certificate from AG Foods for this Food Drive will have their name entered into a free draw for a really nice prize,” said Fortin.

He adds there will also be a drop off box at AG Foods and at the Food Bank building for food donations.

“Our event will be much smaller than in past years,” said Fortin, “But we are really hoping the community will help us to help the Food Bank once again this year.”

For more information, or to make a donation to the Community Food Drive On Wheels, call Al Fortin at: 250-318-2655, or Barriere Food Bank rep Gail Robertson at: 250-318-7822.

Barriere Star Journal