The Boundary Community Food Bank opened its doors on Saturday to welcome local politicians and members of the public for its annual open house. Food bank volunteers toured people through the food bank’s new facilities, which opened this summer following May’s flooding, as well as let residents know about current needs and recruited new volunteers. (Kathleen Saylors/Grand Forks Gazette)

Community food bank shows off new space

The food bank serving Grand Forks was relocated following the flood.

KATHLEEN SAYLORS

Grand Forks Gazette

