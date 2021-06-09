Community engagement survey launched by City of Quesnel

The City of Quesnel wants to know how it could do better in communicating with residents.

A community engagement survey has been launched for community members to provide their feedback on how the City communicates with them and provides opportunities for engagement on important projects and major initiatives throughout the city.

“COVID-19 has given us pause and a lens to reevaluate how important it is to ensure the community is on board with key decisions that affect them,” Mayor Bob Simpson said in a news release.

“We’ve undergone some major initiatives over the last few years as part of our community revisioning, and the success of these projects relies heavily on community support and enthusiasm.”

Community information-sharing and public participation opportunities is required for many strategic initiatives and projects in varying planning and completion stages.

With the province’s four-step restart plan underway, deputy city manager Kari Bolton said now is the time to check in with Quesnel residents and see how well the City is communicating and providing an opportunity for feedback and citizen involvement.

“It’s also a pivotal moment for the City to begin planning for more public participation opportunities,” Bolton added.

The survey will be available on the City’s website at www.quesnel.ca/survey until Wednesday, June 30.

Research gathered from it will be used to help create a strategic engagement plan.

