Community drive-by cheer planned for virtual Pitt Meadows Day

”Water fight!” writes Pitt Meadows Museum on this photo posted to their Facebook page from a Pitt Meadows Day celebration in 2015. This year’s 79th annual celebration will be celebrated virtually as provincial health officials have restricted gatherings of more than 50 people. (Pitt Meadows Museum/Facebook)

Although this year’s Pitt Meadows Day will primarily live online organizers have found a way to fill the streets with community spirit while celebrating the community’s largest annual event.

In March, Pitt Meadows city council made the decision to postpone the 79th annual event due to restrictions set out by the province during the COVID-19 pandemic, but in May organizers announced the city will instead move ahead with a virtual celebration on June 6.

Now that details of what the celebrations will entail have been revealed the mayor, councillors, members of the fire department and city staff will be participating in a “Pitt Meadows Proud Drive-by Cheer” at 7 p.m.

“While we will miss seeing everyone in person, we are thrilled to be celebrating the 79th annual Pitt Meadows Day with entertainment, art and activities online and a community-wide drive-by cheer,” said mayor Bill Dingwall. “This celebration is another example of our community’s incredible talent, creativity and resiliency, even during these unusual times.

“We look forward to coming together to celebrate as a community once we have recovered from this pandemic and it is safe,” Dingwall added.

This year’s virtual line-up will include a community welcome from the mayor and members of council followed by musical entertainment by Almost Famous, Todd Richard, Valley All Stars and Peter G-G.

During the month of May organizers collected submissions of photos from residents of celebrations past to include in a community slide-show.

On June 6 the “Pitt Meadows Day Memories Community Slideshow” will premiere along with photos from the city’s archives and the Pitt Meadows Museum.

Finally, this year’s virtual celebration will include a crafts component where kids between the ages of four to 12 years old watch videos and create posters to decorate their home’s windows or lawn for the 7 p.m. drive-by cheer.

Organizers have also invited MLA Lisa Beare, MP Marc Dalton, Katzie First Nation Chief Grace George, and school district board chair Korleen Carreras and trustee Kate Sullivan to join the 7 p.m. parade.

The route will being out the WesBrooke Retirement Home (12000 190a St.). A route map can be found at pittmeadowsday.ca.

Share photos of at-home celebrations online and tag #sharepittmeadows and show us how your're celebrating this year's virtual Pitt Meadows Day

