Community dinner feeds hundreds in Port Alberni

Tannis Laviolette serves Mike Watts at the Uu-a-thluk Taking Care Of Community Dinner on Christmas Day at the Alberni Athletic Hall. SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO

Several hundred people gathered at the Alberni Athletic Hall over three hours on Christmas Day to eat a dinner provided by the community. Uu-a-thluk Taking Care Of Community Dinner was a culmination of determination among a group of volunteers, led by Jeff Cook, Kimmie MacDonald and her sister Val Bellwood, and the food preparation by Brian Calm of The Pizza Factory and his team.

The Hupacasath First Nation lent their bus as a free shuttle to bring people to the dinner following the Alberni Valley’s heaviest snowfall of the season.

Numerous businesses donated cash, food and gifts for everyone, and scores of volunteers helped at every step—including decorating the hall.

Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns attended the dinner before heading to Parksville for a similar event. “This has really given the people a gift of love and hope at a time of the year when it can be very difficult for people who are far away from their families or alone,” he said.

“I am really honoured to be invited to attend and share this meal with others.”

— With files from Sonja Drinkwater, Alberni Valley News