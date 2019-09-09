Community conversation in Chilliwack to take on climate change

Panel discussion 'Hope in a Time of Change' set for Sept. 25 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Hope in a Time of Change is a climate panel event Sept. 25 at the Cultural Centre. Pictured here is an aerial view of Carey Point in Chilliwack. Outside the city’s dike system, this area has seen some localized flooding in the past, and could see climate-related high water incidents in the future. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress file)

Get your questions ready for an upcoming community conversation on climate change.

The local group, Chilliwack Citizens for Change (CCFC), is planning a panel discussion, ‘Hope in a Time of Change,’ at the Cultural Centre on Sept. 25.

Described as “a conversation” that will focus on the changing climate and what can be done about it, the panel will feature local experts who’ll be sharing their knowledge about how climate is affecting the Fraser Valley, and possible steps that people can take.

They’re using the hashtag #takeaction to talk about it on social media.

The event will be emceed by Dr. Carin Bondar, Chilliwack’s own ‘biologist with a twist,’ writer, filmmaker, and host of Outrageous Acts of Science on the Discovery Channel.

The panelists at the table will include: Natural food farmer Natalie Forstbauer, outdoor recreation specialist David Urban from the FVRD, and UFV physics professor, Dr. Tim Cooper.

Panelists will give a brief presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period. The event is brought to you by Chilliwack Citizens for Change and sponsored by the Chilliwack Arts Council.

Hope in a Time of Change will be on Wednesday September 25, 2019, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Rotary Hall studio theatre of the Chilliwack Cultural Centre at 9201 Corbould St.

