Community contributes to repairs of Leir House

The community has come out to support the Penticton and District Community Arts Council after the Leir House was vandalized last month.

“Thank you to the members of the Peach Gravy Theatre Cooperative for their support of our Leir House repairs,” said Bethany Handfield, the PDCAC administrator.

“Their improv cooperative had their first event at the Leir House and they wanted to support the recent repair work due to vandalism.”

One of the gallery doors had the glass smashed in and graffiti was spray-painted on the porch and wall.

The arts council is based out of the Leir House, one of Penticton’s most historic homes. So far, close to $700 has been donated.

“A huge thank you to all of our recent donors,” she said.

The repairs have been completed thanks to everyone’s generosity, said Handfield.

Usually, the Leir House is a hub of arts activities, from writers’, arts and craft workshops to live music and events. But the pandemic has closed the Leir House while programming has gone online.

Windows were smashed at Penticton's Leir House. Contributions to the repairs total $700 so far.

