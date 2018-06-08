Community clean-up planned for Saturday.

Over 100 people came out on Saturday to aid in clean-up efforts. (Kathleen Saylors/Grand Forks Gazette)

Over 100 volunteers suited up on Saturday to join a community clean-up of flooded areas.

The clean-up began at 7:30 Saturday morning. Local volunteers teamed up with volunteers from Samaritan’s Purse in the area. After some training, they got set to the task of cleaning out flood-damaged homes.

Volunteers took a break at lunch for a community barbecue on the lawn at city hall before returning to work for the afternoon. Over the day, volunteers completed 35 individual work orders on homes damaged by flooding.

There will be another community clean up on Saturday, June 9, also beginning at 7:30 a.m. from the River Valley Community Church with lunch at noon. Volunteers can come for the entire day, or just the morning or afternoon parts. Volunteers are asking to wear long pants and sleeves, with boots if you have them, and protective equipment will be provided.

According to Kettle River Watershed Authority coordinator Jessica Mace, Samaritan’s Purse will need volunteers every day except Sunday for the next two weeks, and community clean-up days will hopefully encourage additional people to come out.

Volunteers are asked to register by calling Samaritan’s Purse at 1-866-628-6565, and anyone with questions can contact Jessica Mace, volunteer coordinator, at 250-442-4111.