Community centre in Blind Bay subject to theft and vandalism

Items have been taken, cameras spray painted and more at the Cedar Heights Community Centre.

The Cedar Heights Community Centre in Blind Bay has been the target of vandalism and theft numerous times since April. (Photo contributed)

The Cedar Heights Community Centre in Blind Bay has been the target of a rash of thefts and vandalism in recent months.

The association, which operates the community centre, is also in charge of a par 3 golf course, four pickleball courts, two bocce courts and an information kiosk. Thefts of equipment and vandalism have affected all parts of the operation in multiple incidents since April.

Stolen items include four folding chairs, the crank for a sunshade, a security camera, a clock, a portable white board with a custom made dolly and golf course flags.

Read More: Highway upgrades west of Chase to be tendered by the end of the year

Read More: Splatsin culture, language celebrated in upcoming musical theatre production

Vandals have also poured water in the kiosk’ payment box, defaced and thrown display signs, written and carved obscenities on parts of the property, spray painted solar lights and security cameras, thrown a sidewalk sweeper down a staircase and damaged the golf course by breaking irrigation heads and digging holes on greens.

According to the community association, the thefts and vandalism have occurred both overnight and during the day. Repairs, replacement of items and extra security measures have cost the association, which is a registered charity, nearly $1,000.

Read More: Injunction bid from opponents of Turtle Valley biosolids project rejected

Read More: Two new blazes in Kamloops Fire Centre

According to Jean-Luc Desgroseilliers, a member of the Cedar Heights Community Association, despite some security cameras being spray-painted, footage of the vandals is now in the hands of the Salmon Arm RCMP.

He said the vandals all appeared to be youths and came in groups of four or less.

“If you can provide any information about the incidents, please contact the RCMP,” an email from the community association reads.

“Once the culprits have been identified, the association will take the necessary legal actions and seek financial restitution.”

@SalmonArmjim.elliot@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter