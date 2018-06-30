Community can celebrate Canada Day together

Parks and rec summer leaders and recreation coordinators, clockwise from front left, Isabelle Poulin Luke Holmes, Alexa Wilson, Cheryl Krytor, Georgia Barron, Tracy Stuart, Ashley Rowe, Lauren Madsen, Shania Phillips and Madison Wagenaar, are ready to party in Maffeo Sutton Park on Canada Day when the city hosts a day of free family fun and entertainment. CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin

Canada Day is kind of like a birthday for all Canadians, and there will be a party to mark the occasion.

The City of Nanaimo is hosting Canada Day celebrations on Sunday at Maffeo Sutton Park, with activities from 11 a.m-3:30 p.m.

“Join us in Maffeo Sutton Park this year for music, bouncy castles, cake, dance performances, magic and more,” notes the City of Nanaimo’s website.

