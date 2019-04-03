Community buildings get energized

Creston Valley Chamber of Commerce and Trinity United Church will be acquiring renewable energy upgrades to their community buildings in the near future.

The Creston Valley Chamber of Commerce has received $32,000 in grant funding and Trinity United Church $45,000 from Columbia Basin Trust’s Energy Sustainability Grants for solar panel installations and furnace replacement to generate energy, increase energy efficiency and reduce energy costs.

“People regularly use and appreciate these buildings, and many have told us they want to explore ways to use energy efficiently and sustainably, which is why we’ve made renewable and alternative energy one of our strategic priorities,” said Mark Brunton, Columbia Basin Trust Senior Manager, Delivery of Benefits. “Through these grants, these important community assets will now be equipped to generate and conserve energy, while moving into the future as inviting, comfortable spaces.”

This is one of the ways the Trust is helping communities conserve energy and generate renewable and alternative energy. The Trust has supported an electric vehicle charging network across the Basin, and the Trust has helped improve energy efficiency and sustainability in 935 units in 47 affordable housing buildings in the Basin.

