Community barbecue under the sun

Pacific Atlantic Pipeline Construction (PAPC), Work BC and High Road Services Society enjoyed the sunny weather and held a joint barbecue on Aug. 7. On that day PAPC opened its Burns Lake Community Office which is aimed at engaging with the public in relation to the Coastal GasLink (CGL) pipeline. PAPC plans to build two sections of the CGL pipeline that will pass through the Burns Lake and Houston regions. (Blair McBride photo)