Community bands together after a Maple Ridge man is crushed at McDonald’s drive-thru

A local Albion family is torn with grief after a member of their family was crushed by his own vehicle in a Vancouver McDonald’s drive-thru on Wednesday morning.

Tony Eyles, a Maple Ridge resident, was in Vancouver for work when he went to a McDonald’s drive-thru. A statement released by the Vancouver police stated that the man had dropped an item and when he went to pick it up, he was trapped in the door and the frame, and was crushed by his own car as it rolled forward.

READ MORE: Man crushed by his own vehicle in Vancouver McDonald’s drive-thru

Several friends stepped up to help out the family after the sudden passing. A couple of neighbours are accepting gift cards to share with the family, plans are in the works from some locals to start a meal train. Two GoFundMe fundraisers have also been started.

One of the fundraisers started by Christina McLure, has already raised around $12,000. McLure writes, “Tony tragically and unexpectedly passed away on September 8, 2021. Any contributions will help his wife and two children get through the next few weeks/months while they grieve and process this immense loss. We ask that you please give space to his immediate family at this time. Thank you for any contribution you make.”

McLure’s fundraiser details can be found here: https://gofund.me/08b9cab2

Another fundraiser, organized by Chris Potter, has raised over $22,000 in just 20 hours.

“We would like to help support the Eyles family in coping with the tragic death of Tony. Tony was an amazing husband, father, friend and coworker. I know that money will not change what happened but I am hoping that we can at least help the family out through this hard financial time. You will be missed Tony, truly a great guy,” Potter writes.

The details for Potter’s fundraiser can be found here: https://gofund.me/8bac9bbe

Several local businesses and individuals have also offered services for the family, from house and yard cleaning, to food delivery from restaurants, the community is ready to roll their sleeves for helping the family with any needs.

In the meantime, the Vancouver Police Department’s collision investigation unit and BC Coroner Services continue to investigate the incident and are urging anyone with dash-cam footage who was driving in the area at the time of the incident, or anyone who may have witnessed the incident, to call investigators at 604-717-3012.

ALSO READ: How a plane diverted to Newfoundland on Sept. 11 forged a 20-year friendship

Is there more to the story? Email: priyanka.ketkar@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News