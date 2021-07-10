Community arts council gets creative with Parksville Qualicum Beach partnerships

Cultural organizations had to get creative during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With a membership drive underway in January, OCAC publicity and community liaison, Christine Neeter, took on the challenge to bring in new partners that could offer benefits, as well as attract new members.

The new partners include Qualicum Beach Café, Pacific Brimm Café and Catering, the restaurant in Bayside Oceanfront Resort, Parks West, Qualicum Beach Art Supplies, Iron Oxide, Greater Victoria Art Gallery, Carr House in Victoria and Whistling Gardens in Ontario.

They were followed by two unusual partnerships for the OCAC.

After hearing Ross Peterson from VIU ElderCollege speak to Qualicum Beach Probus in February, Neeter asked if VIU ElderCollege would be a reciprocal partner with OCAC. Peterson had never been approached about a venture such as this, and after discussions with VIU ElderCollege, the partnership started July 1, 2021.

“Vancouver Island University ElderCollege welcomes this association with the OCAC. It brings together people with similar interests and strengthens community enthusiasm for continued learning and participation,” said Peterson.

READ MORE: Oceanside Community Arts Council seeks new members

The second is with OCAC bringing in two partners, with all three to benefit from each other’s offering. This strays from the traditional one on one reciprocal partnership.

Milner Gardens and Woodland, together with Qualicum Beach Museum, are joining OCAC in this venture.

“Milner Gardens and Woodland is very happy to be working with our arts and culture partners to help each other’s members become aware of other great local and regional experiences they can enjoy,” said Geoff Ball, the executive director for Milner Gardens and Woodlands.

The Qualicum Beach Museum manager, Netanja Waddell, said “Qualicum Beach Museum is delighted to be part of this collaborative arts and culture initiative, shining light on what these great organizations have to offer members.”

With each partnership, the organizations involved will promote each other within that specific partnership.

“Life today is making the best of the situation by supporting each other. With these creative partnerships, we not only help each other’s organization, but members of each participating organization are definitely winners,” said Neeter.

For more details of what is included in these partnerships, check out www.oceansideartscouncil.com and click on membership.

– NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News