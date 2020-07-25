Community action table initiates overdose response card project to save Langley lives

City and Township first responders will distribute resources to help people suffering from addiction

Natalie Murphy and Daniel Snyder of the Langley Overdose Response Community Action Table met with Township Fire Chief Stephen Gamble and Langley City fire representative Scott Kennedy to pass out Overdose Response Cards. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)

The Langley Overdose Response Community Action Table has developed a ‘first responder card,” which fire and paramedic crews in both Langley City and Township can hand out to overdose victims.

Daniel Snyder, a member of the Community Action Table, met with Township Fire Chief Stephen Gamble and Langley City fire representative Scott Kennedy on Wednesday at the City Fire Hall to deliver 500 cards.

“Langley action table developed the first responder card by just trying to fill a gap in terms of fire responding to overdoses and needing to pass on information,” Snyder explained. “These cards aim to fill the gap by providing information about the drug supply, access to naloxone, and relevant local resources.”

Snyder said there have been 18 fatal overdoes in the community so far in 2020, which puts Langley on track to surpass the worst year on record – 36.

READ MORE: Nearly 6 people died from overdoses each day in June as B.C. sees continued spike

The cards have multiple resources addresses and phone numbers for people who are suffering from addiction, including the Langley Community Services Society, Langley Mental Health and Substance Use Centre, Lookout Housing and Health Society, and Moms Stop the Harm.

He hopes that the cards can be distributed to people – left in their pockets by first responders – after they have received medical attention.

“This idea was put out by one of our members, having a card to pass to them would be helpful,” Snyder explained. “I think it’s important for people to have access to important information that could potentially save lives.”

People can find out more about the organization’s initiatives by visiting www.facebook.com/LangleyODR.

“Healthy connections are what can change lives,” Synder added. “Perhaps we can make them feel dignified and let them at least know that we care.”

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Langley Advance Times