Communities scare up food bank donations

Vote for your favourite scarecrow in Armstrong-Spallumcheen with food ballot

Prizes will be handed out and ‘votes’ collected for the local food bank in the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce’s annual Scarecrows on the Street contest, part of the 19th annual Harvest Pumpkin Festival. (AS Chamber - photo)

Scarecrows will soon do more than keep crows away from crops in the Armstrong-Spallumcheen area.

The 19th Annual Harvest Pumpkin Festival and the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce are sponsoring Scarecrows on the Street where local businesses and residents can compete in creating a unique scarecrow display.

Display, window or property decorations should fit the ‘harvest’ theme and must include at least one handmade scarecrow – no size limitation.

This year, the focus will again be to benefit the Armstrong food bank and judging will be ‘People’s Choice’.

Residents and visitors can pick up a map at the Armstrong Spallumcheen Visitor Centre beginning Oct. 4, visit participating locations, then vote by depositing a non-perishable food item in the tote located beside their favourite scarecrow.

All ‘votes’ must be in the donation totes by Friday, Oct. 18 at 4 p.m. Winners will be announced Oct. 22 once the Armstrong Food Bank has tabulated the results.

“We encourage all businesses and residents to participate,” said Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce president Peter Rotzetter. “This is a great opportunity to support our local food bank while celebrating fall in our community and the downtown core.”

Harvest Pumpkin Festival is grateful to the Department of Canadian Heritage Building Communities Through Arts & Heritage for funding of this event which celebrates arts, culture and families that features fun for everyone.

“The festival is a great showcase of our local culture including art, music, heritage and farming,” said Sean Newton, chamber vice-president. ‘Friday, October 11, will see the kickoff to a weekend of fun. Starting with the ‘Great Grilled Cheese’ competition, self-guided Barn Quilt Trail tours and voting for the ‘best’ Scarecrow in the Street.”

Family Day on Oct. 12 includes the Armstrong Farmers Market, artisan demonstrations, art make and takes, Kinshira Performance Troupe, lawn tractor racing, the Great Pumpkin Catapult, petting zoo, the Great Pumpkin Weigh-In, CycleKart Tour de Pumpkin, Pancake Breakfast, the Bug Guys, horse-drawn wagon rides and more.

The weekend finishes up with the Armstrong Demolition Derby Sunday, Oct, 13, and the Great Pumpkin Run and& Walk on Monday, Oct. 14.

Entries are still being accepted for the Great Pumpkin Catapult and Scarecrows in the Street. Call the chamber at 250-546-8155 or e-mail staff@aschamber.com for details.

More information on the Harvest Pumpkin Festival can be found on the chamber’s website at www.aschamber.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/armstrongspallumcheen.ca/ under ‘events’. Watch for updates as additional activities and events are added.

