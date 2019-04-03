Communities rally for better forest management across British Columbia

Kimberley rally to be held at north side of St. Mary Lake, along the rock bluffs

The gathering will be held on the north side of the lake at the 16.9 k mark. Google Maps image.

Grand Forks, B.C. Forest March BC organizer Jennifer Houghton is a survivor of the May 2018 flood which devastated Grand Forks. Flood-related business losses in Grand Forks are over $29 million, and the town has applied for $49 million in flood recovery funding from the Province. Almost a year after the flood, there are still people living in RVs and motels as a result of losing their homes.

On the morning of Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 10 am, people across the province will march in support of changing current forest management rules. Marches are being held in Peachland, Port Alberni, Cowichan, Nanaimo, Vernon, Kelowna, Kimberley, Johnsons Landing, Salt Spring Island, Nelson, and Grand Forks.

Forest March BC is a province-wide, grass-roots campaign aimed at creating a unified voice to tell the government what B.C. residents want for their forests. Residents are asking that forest legislation include eco-system restoration, sustainable forestry, and meaningful community consultation regarding forests.

Kimberley march organizer, Cheryl Olsen say that In the Kimberley area, almost anywhere you gaze there are mountains semi-balded by logging practices.

“Are we to wait until there are no trees left to worry about, and water supplies have been much more impacted, or diminished to the point we don’t have water?” she asked. “The importance of the St. Mary Valley as a watershed for communities downstream cannot be underestimated. We should all be doing our utmost to protect it. Better legislation is needed!”

In support of the “Forest March BC” efforts a “Forest Gathering” will be held April 6, 2019, at 10:00 am, on the north side of St. Mary Lake, 16.9 km from the highway turnoff onto St. Mary Lake Rd. Contact Person: Cheryl Olsen (250) 427-7627

Please visit https://www.forestmarchbc.com/ to become more informed of watershed impacts.