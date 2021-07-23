Communities in Bloom judge takes mini-tour of Hope, meet and greets

Hope is competing in the provincial portion of the popular community program

Victor Smith and Shannon Jones (right) met with Communities in Bloom judge Allie Double at Hope Mountain Cafe on July 21, as part of the judge’s mini-tour of Hope. (Jessica Peters/ Hope Standard)

Hope got the once over this week from a judge visiting from the Communities in Bloom organization.

Allie Double was in town on Wednesday, July 21, and was taken on a mini-tour of the town that included several meet and greets with key of people throughout the day.

In a meeting with acting mayor Scott Medlock and the District’s CAO John Fortoloczky, Double noted an “energy” she felt as she came into town. While other towns are struggling through economic hardships, she noted that Hope has been able to attract business, notably the Dollarama and A&W on Old Hope Princeton Way.

Medlock noted that while 10 years ago, Hope was forecasted to be seeing a decline in population right now, more people are moving here all the time. For example, he said, Silver Creek elementary already has two full kindergarten classes registered for the fall, more than in recent years.

It also shows that younger families are moving to Hope, he added, and underlines the need to be a welcoming hub for both the Okanagan travellers and more local day trippers.

“Everyone who moves here comes here as a visitor first,” he said.

Double was taken through the Rotary Trail for a wellness walk with Teresa Williams, had a tour of Memorial Park, and visited Dragon’s Back Trail, as well stopping in at several cafes, including The Blue Moose, Hope Mountain Cafe and the Owl Street Cafe.

The District is participating in the provincial competition of this year’s Communities in Bloom program. The awards ceremony will be held in September, and judging is based on a points system.

