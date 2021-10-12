Communication tower proposed for Comox Valley rural area met with opposition

Telus and the Comox Valley Regional District have encountered a fair bit of pushback from the Dove Creek community about a communication tower proposed for the rural neighbourhood in Area C. If approved, the 62-metre tower will be installed at 3505 Dove Creek Rd.

Telus, which hosted a public meeting about the project, has received 11 comments from the community, nine of which are concerned about siting, perceived health and safety impacts, and whether a tower might interrupt a rural lifestyle. One respondent supports the project, saying the tower will resolve long-standing wireless service issues, and enable business transactions at area farms.

At the Oct. 4 Electoral Area Services Committee meeting, Dove Creek resident Andrea Burch said the proposed site is a uniquely dense and prosperous agricultural block, containing three per cent of actively farmed land area. She feels the other 97 per cent of district land that is not actively farmed should be considered.

Sarah Nicholson, whose property is also near the proposed site, said residents question why an alternate site is not feasible, and why an existing system or structure is not possible. She also said the notification letter could be confused with junk mail.

Longtime Dove Creek resident Dan Harrison agreed that consultation with the neighbourhood could have been more fulsome and transparent. He noted that Telus and the CVRD limited information packages to 23 residents, though an estimated 230 residents live in the area.

A petition with more than 150 signatures oppose the CVRD’s letter of concurrence for the tower. Telus says the petition’s preamble contains an incorrect presumption that it would be feasible to shift the tower closer to the Inland Island Highway. Engineers, however, say it would be too far to offload traffic from the existing tower in Courtenay, and too far from Dove Creek residences, given the frequencies needed to deliver wireless high speed internet.

“While the petition is noteworthy, I’m a bit concerned that some of the people who signed it might have had an impression that there was a viable alternative pointed out,” Brian Gregg of SitePath Consulting said at the EASC meeting.

He noted that envelopes containing notification letters clearly labelled the proposed communication site.

Telus would like to refocus discussion on finding a solution within the geographic area, such as painting the towner green or installing a fence at the base, but Clegg said the company has received little input.

Area B director Arzeena Hamir asked the residents if a fence would make a difference. Nicholson said it would not help in terms of blending in with the landscape.

The issue will be discussed further at a future meeting.

